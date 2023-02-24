DOUGLAS — The school record 24 game winning streak continues to grow for the Cochise College men’s basketball team, which won again Wednesday night in Douglas, beating the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds 75-61 at Stronghold Gym.
The Apaches improved to 12-0 at home this season.
Cochise got off to a rough start, trailing 11-5 five minutes in.
Mesa led 20-12 at the midway point of the first half when the Apaches finally put a run together.
Jalen Barbee drilled a 3-pointer, Tyreese Watson scored back-to-back baskets and Watson got a steal and fed the ball to sophomore Oscar Cluff, who slammed it home, giving Cochise a 21-20 lead.
Mesa countered with a 3 to go up 23-21. Tracy Godfrey’s free throws tied the game at 23-23 and Cluff slammed down another two as the Apaches regained the lead 25-23 and went on to lead 35-29 at the half.
In the second half Cochise added to its lead. Watson’s basket with just less than 12 minutes remaining gave the Apaches a 53-27 lead, their largest of the night.
Watson scored a game high 25 points while Cluff followed with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Freshman Jalen Barbee chipped in 10 points.
“We did not come out with great defensive energy or effort to start the game,” Cochise coach Jerry Carrillo said.
“With that said our guys really locked in and defended with great pride and integrity in the second half to close the game out. Our field goal percentage defense was an excellent 30% in the second half — that is outstanding.”
Cochise, 26-2 overall, 20-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, will play its final regular-season home game Saturday, Feb. 25, with a 2 p.m. tip versus South Mountain Community College.
The Apaches will honor sophomores on the team prior to the start of the game.
