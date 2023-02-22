The Cochise College Apaches men’s basketball team improved to 19-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference following a hard-fought 77-65 win over the Chandler Gilbert Community College Coyotes Saturday, Feb. 18, in Chandler.
Cochise led the Coyotes from the beginning, using a solid defensive performance to take a 34-25 lead at the half.
The Apaches were led in scoring by sophomore Oscar Cluff, who, according to coach Jerry Carrillo, was a very-efficient 11-13 from the floor and had a game-high 24 points with 11 rebounds.
Sophomore, Tyreese Watson continued his solid play with 21 points. Freshmen Tracy Godfrey Jr. and Jalen Barbee chipped in 12 and 10 points respectively.
“We were very proud of our guys’ overall effort versus the Coyotes on their home floor,” Carrillo said. “Chandler Gilbert was coming off of a huge win over No.7 NJCAA DII Scottsdale (Community College) on Wednesday (Feb. 15) and they are a very solid team that is well coached. Once again Coach (Jason) Hopkins did a great job with the scouting report in terms of us defending their offensive actions. We really defended with great integrity today.”
Cochise, 25-2 overall and 19-0 in the ACCAC, is ranked No. 14 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association DI poll and No. 9 in the JUCO Advocate National Media poll. The Apaches extended their ACCAC road winning streak to 24 games, dating to January 2021.
The Apaches are back at home this week against Mesa Community College on Wednesday and South Mountain Community College on Saturday in the final two regular season home games before the playoffs, which Cochise will host.
The Mesa game will start at 5:30 p.m. and the South Mountain game at 2 p.m. There is no admission charge to the Apaches regular season home games. There will be an admission charge to the Region 1 playoff games.
