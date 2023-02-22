The Cochise College Apaches men’s basketball team improved to 19-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference following a hard-fought 77-65 win over the Chandler Gilbert Community College Coyotes Saturday, Feb. 18, in Chandler.

Cochise led the Coyotes from the beginning, using a solid defensive performance to take a 34-25 lead at the half.

