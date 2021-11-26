DOUGLAS — Playing in front of a packed house inside Stronghold Gym Tuesday, the Cochise College men’s basketball team entertained their guests with a dominating 93-64 win over a Central Arizona College team that came into the game 6-0 overall, 2-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.
Freshman Oscar Cluff from Australia began the game slamming home a powerful dunk for the first points, which brought the fans, who were still entering the gym and barely getting settled into their seats, quickly to their feet.
Jonathan Clark’s reverse layup gave Cochise a 12-3 lead five minutes into the showdown. Jay Rodgers’ bucket several minutes later padded the Apaches’ lead to 25-6 at the midway point of the first half.
Stephen Byard’s pair would make the score 32-11 as Cochise went on to lead 44-23 at the half.
The Apaches continued their dominance the second half leading by 30, 63-33, five minutes in, and 69-45 at the midway point.
Cochise was again led in scoring by Byard, last year’s ACCAC player of the year, who posted another double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Rodgers followed with 21 points and freshmen Tyreese Watson and Cluff each chipped in 13 points, despite battling early foul trouble.
“Great win for us versus CAC,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Our guys really bounced back from the loss to Ranger College as we really jumped on CAC early and never looked back”
The Apaches, 9-1 overall, 3-0 in the ACCAC, are off the rest of this week for Thanksgiving. Cochise returns to conference play next week for tough road games Wednesday at Arizona Western and Saturday at Glendale.
