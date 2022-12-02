DOUGLAS − Cochise College men’s basketball team chalked up its third straight win Wednesday, Nov. 30, beating the 24th-ranked Arizona Western College Matadors 78-51 at Cochise Stronghold.
The loss was the second straight for Arizona Western, 8-2 overall, 1-1 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, which fell to the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Apaches, 5-2 overall, 2-0 in conference, remain in a three-way tie for first place in the ACCAC along with Tucson’s Pima College and Chandler-Gilbert College.
Sophomore Oscar Cluff scored five of the Apaches’ first eight points Wednesday as Cochise took an 8-0 lead just over two minutes into the game.
Arizona Western regrouped and came back tdo lead 11-9.
The Apaches led 16-14 at the midway point of the first half.
Jordan Hernandez’s 3-pointer made the score 19-14 and Riley Parker and Hernandez later drilled back-to-back 3’s, increasing the Apaches’ lead to 27-14.
Cochise went in at half leading 33-25.
Freshman Jalen Barbee’s two consecutive 3’s in the second half gave Cochise a 45-32 lead.
The Apaches led by 16 at the midway point of the second half and continued to pad their lead.
Tyreese Watson’s 3 and then a two-pointer gave Cochise a comfortable 72-48 lead with 2:20 remaining.
Watson finished with a game-high 21 points; Barbee followed with 15 points, all coming from 3-point range. Cluff recorded a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Hernandez contributed 11 points.
“We are very proud of our defensive effort tonight for 40 minutes,” said Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo. “Playing AWC is such an emotional game as you can see watching the game, even at 5:30 p.m. Coach (Jason) Hopkins really did an outstanding job on the scout and had our guys prepped to defend AWC action.”
The Cochise men are back in action Saturday against Glendale Community College (3-5, 0-2). Glendale lost to Scottsdale Community College, which Cochise beat last week, 109-92 Wednesday night.
