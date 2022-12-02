DOUGLAS − Cochise College men’s basketball team chalked up its third straight win Wednesday, Nov. 30, beating the 24th-ranked Arizona Western College Matadors 78-51 at Cochise Stronghold.

The loss was the second straight for Arizona Western, 8-2 overall, 1-1 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, which fell to the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 26.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments