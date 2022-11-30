Cochise men, women gear up for major ACCAC showdown

Cochise College's Deja Jones puts up a shot in the first half against Scottsdale Community College Nov. 22.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — After taking a few days off for Thanksgiving, the Cochise College men’s and women’s basketball teams return to the court Wednesday, Nov. 30, hosting Arizona Western College in a key Arizona Community College Athletic Conference showdown.

Due to the ACCAC adjustment this year the men will play the Matadors at 5:30 p.m. with the women playing at 7:30 p.m.

