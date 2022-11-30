Cochise men, women gear up for major ACCAC showdown

DOUGLAS — After taking a few days off for Thanksgiving, the Cochise College men’s and women’s basketball teams return to the court Wednesday, Nov. 30, hosting Arizona Western College in a key Arizona Community College Athletic Conference showdown.
Due to the ACCAC adjustment this year the men will play the Matadors at 5:30 p.m. with the women playing at 7:30 p.m.
Both games will be played at Cochise Stronghold Gym on the Douglas campus. There is no admission charge to any of the Apaches home games.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Apaches women won their fifth straight game, beating Scottsdale Community College 73-58.
Maeva de laFortuna Ngnawo, a freshman forward from Bafoussam City, Cameron, scored the first three baskets of the game for Cochise for a quick 6-0 lead.
Cochise padded that lead to 10-0 before Scottsdale scored.
The Apaches led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter and 46-25 at the half.
Scottsdale outscored Cochise 33-27 the second half.
Ngnawo led all scorers with 18 points. Chana Paxixe followed with 12, Alayna Contreras and Deja Jones both chipped in 11 and Jessenia Lawson contributed 10.
“I was happy with our team’s performance in the first half,” Cochise coach Misty Opat said. “We have to learn to play a complete game and not let teams back in the game. It is early and I am proud of our ladies so far. We have a tough one coming up Wednesday and we are excited to see where we are.”
The Arizona Western men and women are in first place in the ACCAC with 7-0 overall records, 1-0 in the conference.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Cochise will host Glendale. The men’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. The women will play at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.