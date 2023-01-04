The Cochise College men’s and women’s basketball teams went 3-0 at the Pima College tournament Dec. 29-31 in Tucson and are have winning streaks intact as they gear up for an Arizona Community College Athletic Conference showdown with Yavapai College Wednesday night in Douglas.
At the tournament the Cochise men beat Eastern Wyoming College of Torrington, Wyoming, 106-65 on Dec. 31.
On Dec. 30 the Apaches knocked off Frank Phillips College of Borger, Texas, 68-61 and on Dec. 30 the Apaches dropped Bismark State College of Bismark, North Dakota, 84-59.
The wins over three Division I opponents extends the Apaches’ winning streak to nine games.
The Cochise women extended their winning streak to four games, beating Bismark State College 90-58, Howard College of Big Spring, Texas, 77-42 and Whatcom College of Bellingham, Washington, 96-53.
In the mens game with Eastern Wyoming College, Cochise led 43-29 at the half and proceeded to outscore thr opponents 63-36 the second half.
Stephen Byard led the Apaches with 28 points and 11 rebounds, Riley Parker scored 13, Jordan Hernandez had 12 and Jalen Barbee contributed 11.
In the win over Frank Phillips College on Dec. 30 the Apaches led 32-28 at the half.
Barbee led Cochise with 20 points; Byard followed with 16; Tyreese Watson contributed 13 and Hernandez chipped in 10.
In the Dec. 29 opening day win over Bismark State, Byard’s 21 points led Cochise. Barbee had 19 points and Oscar Cluff 16.
“We were very pleased with our team effort in the Aztec Classic after a two-week holiday/semester break,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Our guys came back ready to practice. Pima ran a very good tournament to allow us to get ready for ACCAC play.”
The Cochise women, who played Bismark State the final day of the tournament, used a 24-13 second quarter run to take a 40-27 lead at the half. The Apaches outscored their opponents 50-31 the second half.
Andjela Bigovic led Cochise with 18 points, Jessenia Lawson followed with 16 and Chana Paxie and Maeva de la Fortuna Ngnawo each contributed 14.
In the win over Howard College on Dec. 30, Cochise rebounded from a sluggish start and outscored Howard 20-3 in the second quarter for a 29-11 lead at the half.
Ngnawo led Cochise with 19 points and 18 rebounds, Paxixe scored 14, Bigovic contributed 11 and Bogan chipped in 10.
Paxixe led the Apaches with 22 points and 14 rebounds against Whatcom College Dec. 29.
Bigovic followed with 20 points and Ngnawo had with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
The Cochise men and women are 11-2 overall while the men are 5-0 and tied with Chandler-Gilbert Community College for first place conference. The women are 4-1 in conference, third behind Eastern Arizona and Mesa Community College.
Yavapai’s men’s team is 4-9 overall, 1-4 in conference while the Yavapai women are 6-5 overall, 3-2 in conference.
Tipoff for Wednesday’s games are 5:30 p.m. for the men, 7:30 p.m. for the women.
