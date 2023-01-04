The Cochise College men’s and women’s basketball teams went 3-0 at the Pima College tournament Dec. 29-31 in Tucson and are have winning streaks intact as they gear up for an Arizona Community College Athletic Conference showdown with Yavapai College Wednesday night in Douglas.

At the tournament the Cochise men beat Eastern Wyoming College of Torrington, Wyoming, 106-65 on Dec. 31.

