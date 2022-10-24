DOUGLAS — The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 preseason basketball ranking were released Oct. 17 and the Cochise College men’s basketball found itself ranked 20th in the latest poll.
Northwest Florida State College out of Niceville, Fla. was ranked No. 1 followed by Florida Southwestern of Lakeland, Fla. who was ranked second and Indian Hills of Ottumwa, Iowa was ranked third.
Cochise returns Stephen “Tank” Byard and Oscar Cluff who recently committed to play NCAA Division I basketball next year, as well as Tyrese Watson who also played a key role in the success of last year’s Arizona Community College’s Athletic Conference 4-peat team.
A “re-loading” of the roster includes freshmen names such as Tracy Godfrey, Diego Sharp, and Daniel Lans, as well as Arizona locals Nathaniel Knight and MJ Clegg out of Coolidge.
Cochise College men’s basketball coach Jerry Carrillo has also welcomed Sierra Vista natives Wyatt Gordon and Frederick Hyatt, who are coming off of strong senior seasons at Buena High School.
According to the Cochise College athletic website, Carrillo begins his 27th season as the head coach of the Apaches. Over the past 26 years, Carrillo’s teams have amassed 581 wins, which breaks the record for most wins under one head coach at Cochise College. He’s led the Apaches to 25 consecutive region playoff appearances, including the Region I championship in 2000, 2001, 2011, 2015, and 2016. His 1999-00, 2009-10, and 2011-12 squads won the ACCAC Conference titles outright. His 2000-01 and 2015-16 squads were co-champions of the ACCAC.
The 20th ranked Apaches hosted preseason scrimmages October 21-22 and will host two more scrimmages November 4-5 before heading to Odessa, Texas for their first tournament of the 2022-2023 season on November 18.
The first regular season home game is set for Tuesday, November 22 when the Apaches host Scottsdale Community College at 5:30 p.m.
Fans planning on attending Cochise basketball games this year need to be aware the ACCAC changed the game times. The men will play at 5:30 p.m. this year followed by the women at 7:30 p.m.
There is no admission charge to any of the Cochise College basketball games.
Angel Ortega, Cochise College Associate Athletic Director/Sports Information contributed to this article.
