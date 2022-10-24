DOUGLAS — The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 preseason basketball ranking were released Oct. 17 and the Cochise College men’s basketball found itself ranked 20th in the latest poll.

Northwest Florida State College out of Niceville, Fla. was ranked No. 1 followed by Florida Southwestern of Lakeland, Fla. who was ranked second and Indian Hills of Ottumwa, Iowa was ranked third.

