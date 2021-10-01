If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — Fresh off her performance winning a national title in goat-tying and being the overall women’s all-around national champion, former Cochise College rodeo performer Jill Donnelly was back in Douglas last weekend, publicly recognized Saturday and Sunday at the Apaches’ intercollegiate rodeo at the Cochise County Fair.
Donnelly, who helped lead the Cochise women to a third-place finish at nationals, used up her eligibility at Cochise and is taking a year off from school to relax and help out on her family farm in South Dakota.
“We grow corn and soybeans, and we’re right in the middle of harvest season,” she said. “I took the weekend off to come here.”
Donnelly said it took some time, but it finally sunk in that she is a national champion in two events. Although it took sacrifice and commitment to achieve what she accomplished, she said it was all worth it.
“When I first got to Cochise, it wasn’t for a national title but rather to be able to compete with the best,” she said. “I wanted to be a competitor. I definitely wasn’t there my freshman year. We tied four days a week, did workouts.
“This past year we had optional workouts at 5 a.m. I went to everyone of those. It seemed to pay off. It was a lot of work, but fun at the same time. I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t. I truly loved my time at Cochise College. Rick and Lynn (Smith) are two amazing coaches.”
She said what she enjoyed most at Cochise was spending quality time with her teammates.
“It’s a small school to begin with,” she said. “It’s hard not to get close to your teammates, especially when you are a small team like we are and spend as much time as we do practicing and competing.”
Donnelly has not ruled out competing on the pro circuit, but said it requires a lot of traveling, something she just doesn’t want to do at the moment.
She said she had no desire to put on the red vest Cochise wears for its uniform and compete.
“There is always an urge to compete, don’t get me wrong,” she said. “But I’m happy with my decision and happy I’m able to come back here and support my teammates. I really believe this rodeo at the fair is the best of all of them in our region. There is nowhere else we get a crowd the size we do here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.