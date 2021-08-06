DOUGLAS — Ten Cochise College student athletes from three teams have been recognized for excellence in the classroom by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The Cochise College men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s soccer squads each earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year recognitions.

Each year, the NJCAA recognizes teams in each sport for their dedication in the classroom. This recognition is awarded to programs with team grade point averages above 3.00.

The men’s basketball team finished eighth in the nation with a team GPA of 3.27 following a season that saw an appearance at the national tournament.

The women’s basketball team and women’s soccer team also were strong academically.

The women’s basketball squad had a team GPA of 3.05 and women’s soccer had a 3.10 team GPA.

“To be named as one of the top 10 academic teams in the country is an honor,” said basketball coach Jerry Carrillo.

“The players worked very hard to achieve this accomplishment despite all the challenges.”

“The team recognition shows how dedicated and resilient our athletes are on and off the court,” said women’s basketball coach Misty Opat.

“We are very proud of the success we have had this past season,” soccer coach Bobby Peters said.

The NJCAA also announced 10 Cochise student-athletes on the 2020-21 All-Academic teams. First-team honors students for achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA. Athletes recording a 3.80-3.99 GPA were recognized on the second team. Athletes named on the third team had a 3.60-3.79 GPA.

First team (4.00 GPA)

Kalep Crane, freshman, men’s basketball

Patrick Samoura, sophomore, men’s basketball

Joe Sinclair, sophomore, baseball

Second team (3.80-3.99 GPA)

Sanne Croes, sophomore, women’s soccer

Jonathan Garcia, freshman, men’s basketball

Daniela Gomez, freshman, soccer

Abilash Surendran, freshman, men’s basketball

Third team (3.60-3.79 GPA)

Brianna Guzman, sophomore, soccer

Sharon Preci, sophomore, women’s basketball

Taylor Salazar, sophomore, women’s basketball

To view the list of award winners, visit the All-Academic Awards and NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year website.

Submitted by Sharrina Cook-General Cochise College Media & Communications Coordinator

