DOUGLAS — Rick Smith, the men’s coach for the Cochise College rodeo team, has announced he will be stepping down as coach to accept a job offer from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
In a statement Wednesday, PRCA officials announced Smith has been selected as its new Supervisor of Pro Officials.
Smith and his wife, Lynn, have been the rodeo coaches at Cochise College since 2012, coming to Douglas from Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyoming, where Rick spent 17 years as coach and helped 24 teams qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo. During that stretch he coached eight individuals to national championship titles, had a dozen finish in the top 10 and watched six alumni qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Smith worked his way up the rodeo ranks before joining the PRCA in 1974, competing in saddle bronc riding. He qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 1980-82, 1984 and 1986.
He finished a career-best ninth in the world standings in 1981 and 1982 and won prestigious rodeos in Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, Texas. Smith retired from competing in 1989 but served as a Pro Rodeo judge in the early to mid-1990s, also instructing at rodeo schools while working as a pro official.
“This is an exciting opportunity,” said Smith, a PRCA Gold Card member. “My heart is always with pro rodeo and the PRCA. It has given me everything I have got in life and now I have a chance to help out. I believe strongly in (PRCA CEO Tom Glause) and I’m going to do the best I can with the knowledge I have.”
“Rick brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this job and I’m excited for him to assume this position,” Glause said.
Smith is slated to begin his new position Jan. 3. Lynn will coach the Cochise men’s and women’s teams while she searches for an assistant.
“I judged the Calgary Stampede the first year it went to the $100,000 payoff and I also judged in Denver, and some of the bigger rodeos in the PRCA and that’s something I really enjoyed,” Smith said. “I think I can bring a fresh view to officiating, and some new ideas.”
Smith said he’s enjoyed his time at Cochise College working with his wife and the many cowboys and cowgirls that have passed through the program. He said this was an opportunity he felt he could not pass up, even though it meant him stepping down as rodeo coach and spending weeks at a time traveling to various pro rodeos around the U.S.
“This will still allow me to live here in Douglas,” Rick said. “Being the Supervisor of Pro Officials means I will be traveling to Colorado Springs, Colorado, a lot, scheduling officials for the over 600 PRCA approved rodeos that go on every year and have to use our officials. Every rodeo has a minimum of two officials and sometimes up to six officials depending on the size of the rodeo. I will also be in charge of teaching seminars throughout the United States.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but then again everything I’ve ever done in my life has been a challenge. I’m looking forward to it. A lot of what I’ve dealt with over the years has, I feel, helped prepare me for this job.”
Smith said deciding to leave Cochise College was difficult.
“It wasn’t easy because you get pretty comfortable where you are sometimes,” he said. “As far as my wife taking over, I’m confident Cochise College has the very best women’s coach in the United States. I owe JD Rottweiler and that college a lot. They have been very good to me. He took a chance on bringing me down here. We love it down here and have no desire to leave anytime soon. This is just something that caught my attention, is close to my heart and we’ll see how it goes. What I will miss most is working with my wife. It’s been a blast.”
Smith and Lynn have two children, a daughter, Jennifer, 30, and son, Will James, 17, who is a junior at Valley Union High School in Elfrida.
