DOUGLAS − Cochise College basketball players sophomore Oscar Cluff and freshman Maeva delaFortuna Ngnawo have been awarded second-team All-American honors by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Cluff, who will graduate from Cochise College May 12, becomes the ninth consecutive Cochise Apache to earn All-American honors dating back to the 2014-15 season.

