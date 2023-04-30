Cochise College basketball players Maeva delaFortuna Ngnawo and Oscar Cluff, who were named second-team All-Americans by the National Junior College Athletic Association, threw out ceremonial first pitches prior to the Apaches' baseball game with Arizona Western College on Aril 20.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Cochise College's Oscar Cluff has been awarded second-team All-American honors by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Cochise College freshman Maeva delaFortuna Ngnawo has been awarded second team All-American honors by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
DOUGLAS − Cochise College basketball players sophomore Oscar Cluff and freshman Maeva delaFortuna Ngnawo have been awarded second-team All-American honors by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Cluff, who will graduate from Cochise College May 12, becomes the ninth consecutive Cochise Apache to earn All-American honors dating back to the 2014-15 season.
For his performance this past season Cluff was also selected the Region 1 Player of the Year and he received first-team All-ACCAC and Region 1 honors.
Cluff finished first in the nation in field goal percentage and was in the top five in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference in offensive, defensive and total rebounds.
In the fall, Oscar will be heading to Pullman, Washington, to play for Washington State University in the Pac-12 Conference.
“It’s been a very fun ride at Camp Cochise, and I’d like to thank my coaches and teammates for allowing me to have success in my two-year career at Cochise,” Cluff said.
Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo, who is scheduled to be inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame May 19, said, “We are very proud and excited for Oscar being named second team NJCAA DI All-American. He had a great two-year career here at Cochise College as he led the nation in field goal percentage this year and led us to two ACCAC titles and 58 wins in his career. We look forward to seeing him contribute to success at Washington State University next season.”
Ngnawo finished in the top five in the country in offensive rebounds and led the ACCAC in rebounds per game, offensive rebounds and total rebounds. She was awarded first-team All-ACCAC and first-team All-Region 1 honors. She was named the Region 1 Player of the Year and the Region 1 Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Ngnawo becomes the first Cochise women’s basketball player to earn All-America honors since 2019 when Awa Keita was selected.
Ngnawo averaged 13.3 points per game along with a 67.2 free throw percentae and averaged 9.8 rebounds per game. Ngnawo also led the ACCAC in rebounds per game and finished in the top five in the conference in blocks and points scored.
Ngnawo was a major factor in the 2022-23 Cochise women’s basketball team receiving an at-large bid to the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas, where it won one game and lost one. In her final game of the season Ngnawo had 15 rebounds.
“I am so happy for Fortuna, this is a well-deserved honor, it is the icing on the cake after being named ACCAC Player of the Year as a freshman,” Cochise coach Misty Opat said. “We are excited to have her back for her sophomore campaign. We know the sky’s the limit on her continued development.”
Ngnawo has announced that she will be returning to Cochise College for her sophomore year.
Before the Cochise College Apaches baseball game with Arizona Western, Carrillo, Cluff, Ngnawo and Opat took part in a pregame ceremony where they threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
