DOUGLAS − The Arizona Community College Athletic Conference and Region 1 recently announced its All-ACCAC and All-Region 1 teams.
Cochise College’s Marco Ozuna has been selected the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year.
Ozuna, a sophomore right-handed relief pitcher from Casa Grande, appeared in 31 games this season and logged 62 2/3 innings with a 1.87 earned run average. He had 15 saves, a 4-0 record, allowed 25 runs, 48 hits, struck out 100 and walked 16.
Ozuna received first team All-ACCAC honors along with Treyjen Meza as a pitcher and Connor Caskenette as a catcher.
Meza, a sophomore from Green Valley, appeared in 22 games, had a 14-3 record and a 2.99 ERA. He allowed 47 runs, 91 hits, struck out 133 and walked 44.
Caskenette, a sophomore from Campbell River, British Columbia, led the Apaches in hitting with a .364 batting average and an on-base percentage of .417. He played in 61 games, had 84 hits in 231 at bats, scored 33 runs and had 23 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 58 runs batted in.
Eduarny Martinez, a sophomore from Caracas, Valenzuela, was the lone Apache to receive second team honors. Martinez hit .319, had an on-base percentage of .447 and a slugging percentage of .588. He had 13 doubles, nine triples, six home runs and 36 RBIs.
The statistics include the regular and postseason.
Ozuna, Meza and Caskenette also were named to the First Team Division 1 All-Region team.
Martinez received second team All-Region honors.
Meza and Caskenette were also Gold Glove nominees.
Cochise College, 44-18 overall, 27-11 in conference, ended its baseball season last weekend in a three-game Region 1 championship series loss to Central Arizona College. The Apaches were 24-2 at home this season.
“I am extremely proud of this team,” said Cochise coach Todd Inglehart. “There is no doubt that we were good enough to win a national championship in Grand Junction. However, as every school in our conference knows, the hardest part is getting out of the ACCAC. This league now is as good as any of the 26 years I have been in it.
“We were playing our best baseball at the right time but came up a run short. This team was as tough and resilient as any team I have ever had, and I will always remember the run we had.
“It was the most competitive schedule I have ever made a team play as well. We played 30 games versus teams that at one time were ranked in top 25 in Division 1. There will be more individual accolades to follow, I am sure, but as a team they were special.”
