SIERRA VISTA — The Cochise College women’s soccer team kicked off Arizona Community College Athletic Conference play hosting a Scottsdale Community College team at Cyr Complex that was unbeaten at 5-0.
The teams played a regulation 90-minute match that went scoreless and then played two additional 10-minute overtime halves that also went scoreless, resulting in a 0-0 tie.
“What a game,” Bobby Peters, head coach of the Apaches said. “No score, but there was plenty of back and forth action. We hit the crossbar a couple of times. The biggest one was Majhu’s (Maria Azarias) free kick that would have been in the back of the net if it was an inch lower. Their keeper made a couple big-time saves as well that I thought would have been goals.
“I think the biggest change was our team effort. I don’t believe we had the same focus in our previous two games. After the first half of Phoenix I moved around a few players which gave our team a different look. We actually played very well, so I took those notes into this game. We worked relentlessly to limit space for Scottsdale, and were composed going forward. We are starting to find a rhythm of play that is suited for this squad. In the end we had a full squad effort for this result, which was very nice to see.”
Peters said Scottsdale had scored a minimum of two goals in their matches.
“This is a good moment for our team to build off of going forward,” he said.
Peters added this was the first conference shutout for goalie Victoria Maxwell (Tombstone High School) who had eight saves.
“Center back Brynn Lumpkin (Bisbee High School) played extraordinary, helping to anchor our back line,” he said. “Kayla Reynaud (Centennial High, Las Cruces, New Mexico) set up many goal-scoring opportunities that were barely missed. Marlene Padilla (Nogales High), Kiera Lumpkin (Bisbee High), and Sofia Gallegos (Chihuahua, Mexico) had non-stop motors all game that helped stifle the high-powered wing play from Scottsdale. Dani Gomez (Colombia) won every ball sent her way (and) Jenally Barco (Douglas High) played very well, creating a few goal scoring opportunities. Worked both ways tirelessly.”
The Apaches, 4-2-1 overall, 0-0-1 in conference, are back in action Wednesday, Sept. 29, taking on Gateway Community College in Phoenix.
