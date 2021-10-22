If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — Any hopes of making the postseason playoffs will come down to the final match of the regular season Saturday when Cochise College hosts Paradise Valley Community College at 3 p.m. on the Cochise College Douglas campus.
It will be sophomore day for the Cochise sophs, who will be honored 30 minutes prior to the match.
Cochise needs a win over Paradise Valley in order to have a shot at the postseason. A loss and the season is done.
Cochise was in Tucson on Tuesday and was shut out by Pima Community College 3-0.
Pima scored one goal in the first half and added two more in the second half.
The Azetcs outshot Cochise 8-5 in shots-on-goal. Apache goalie Victoria Maxwell had five saves.
The loss drops the Apaches to 7-6-2 overall, 3-4-2 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Association.
The postseason playoffs begin next week.
