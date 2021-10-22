DOUGLAS — Any hopes of making the postseason playoffs will come down to the final match of the regular season Saturday when Cochise College hosts Paradise Valley Community College at 3 p.m. on the Cochise College Douglas campus.

It will be sophomore day for the Cochise sophs, who will be honored 30 minutes prior to the match.

Cochise needs a win over Paradise Valley in order to have a shot at the postseason. A loss and the season is done.

Cochise was in Tucson on Tuesday and was shut out by Pima Community College 3-0.

Pima scored one goal in the first half and added two more in the second half.

The Azetcs outshot Cochise 8-5 in shots-on-goal. Apache goalie Victoria Maxwell had five saves.

The loss drops the Apaches to 7-6-2 overall, 3-4-2 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Association.

The postseason playoffs begin next week.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments