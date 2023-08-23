Cochise soccer kicks off regular season at home Wednesday

Cochise College's Tessa Vrolijk from The Hague, Netherlands, moves the ball upfield in Saturday's preseason scrimmage against Tucson Sunnyside at the Cochise College Douglas campus.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − The regular season begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, for the Cochise College women’s soccer team, which will host Trinidad State College of Trinidad, Colorado, in a 3 p.m. match on the Cochise College Douglas campus.

Cochise played four preseason scrimmages, the last Saturday, Aug. 19. Because these matches were scrimmages, no score or stats were officially kept. Unofficially, the Apaches went 3-1, losing the first exhibition to New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.

