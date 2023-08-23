Cochise soccer kicks off regular season at home Wednesday

DOUGLAS − The regular season begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, for the Cochise College women’s soccer team, which will host Trinidad State College of Trinidad, Colorado, in a 3 p.m. match on the Cochise College Douglas campus.
Cochise played four preseason scrimmages, the last Saturday, Aug. 19. Because these matches were scrimmages, no score or stats were officially kept. Unofficially, the Apaches went 3-1, losing the first exhibition to New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.
“After last season, we knew that the first thing we needed to address was the depth of the team,” Cochise College assistant coach Santos Rangel said. “We have 15 new players coming in to accompany the nine returning players. We added a good mix of internationals, girls from Arizona, and two local Douglas girls (Mia Ramirez and Alejandra McGrew).”
Rangel said the scrimmage against New Mexico State was a good wakeup call.
“After playing an NCAA D1 school and several club teams, this team has had the chance to see multiple levels of play. These girls are ready for the season. We are looking forward to our returners setting the tone and starting where we left off.
“Florina Giron, Julia Giuriatti and Dayana Gonzalez are returners that have stood out and helped lead this group into year two.”
Newcomers that stood out are goalie Alicia Garwood from Barking Abbey School in London, midfielder Melissa Esquivel from Kofa High School in Yuma, and defender Diana Montoya from Centro de Bachillerato Technologico in Tijuana, Mexico.
“The strength of this team comes from the unity and work ethic of the group,” Rangel said. “We worked hard to make sure the incomers knew what the standards and expectations are. The team is the star, and we are looking forward to being a force to be reckoned with this season.”
The Cochise women will be in Prescott Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, taking on Yavapai College and Western Wyoming Community College of Rock Springs, Wyoming.
