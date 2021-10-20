DOUGLAS — It was another overtime thriller as the Cochise College women’s soccer team battled Arizona Western College of Yuma to a 1-1 tie Saturday at the Cochise College Douglas campus.

Following a scoreless first half in which both teams had scoring opportunities but were unable to score, the Apaches struck first in the second half when Maria Azarias scored an unassisted goal in the 54th minute, giving the Apaches a 1-0 lead.

Cochise held onto that lead for 31 minutes until Arizona Western scored to tie the match.

Tied at the end of regulation, the match moved to the first overtime, which consisted of a 10-minute period. Neither team scored, and the match went to a second 10-minute overtime in which both teams scored, ending the match in a 1-1 draw.

In 110 minutes of intense soccer, both Cochise and Arizona Western each had nine shot on goal. Victoria Maxwell had eight saves at goalie for the Apaches.

“It was a rough one for us with the tie,” Apaches coach Bobby Peters said. “Realistically, offensively, we’ve been struggling a bit. We haven’t been able to find any consistency. I don’t think it was our best game, and defensively I thought we did enough to get the win except for that one breakdown we had where they scored.”

Cochise, 7-5-2 overall, 3-3-2 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, remains in the hunt for the postseason playoffs.

“It’s basically up to us how we perform these next two matches,” the coach said.

Cochise was at Tucson Pima on Tuesday and hosts Phoenix Paradise Valley on Saturday. Thirty minutes prior to Saturday’s match the Apaches will honor their departing sophomores.

“We’re still tied with Western,” Peters said. “If we win our next two matches, we are in the playoffs. If we tie and we win, we have a good shot. If we lose and we win, it’s a crapshoot. We’re in control of our own destiny right now.”

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments