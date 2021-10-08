cochise soccer 2 (copy)

Apaches freshman Kayla Reynaud moves the ball downfield during a game versus Gateway at Cyr Field in Sierra Vista earlier this season.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College’s women’s soccer team was shutout 4-0 by Phoenix College Tuesday in an Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) match.

The Apaches loss gives Phoenix College a season sweep over Cochise, which dropped the earlier meeting in Sierra Vista 5-1.

Phoenix scored two goals in the first half and two in the second taking its 4-0 lead.

Phoenix College outshot Cochise 23-8 this. Victoria Maxwell had four first-half saves as goalie for the Apaches, while Samantha Renteria had 12 saves.

Cochise, 6-3-1 overall, 2-1-1 in conference play, was at Yavapai College Thursday evening for a match and will be at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Saturday.

