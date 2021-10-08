Cochise soccer shutout at Phoenix By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Bruce Whetten Author email Oct 8, 2021 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week Apaches freshman Kayla Reynaud moves the ball downfield during a game versus Gateway at Cyr Field in Sierra Vista earlier this season. MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College’s women’s soccer team was shutout 4-0 by Phoenix College Tuesday in an Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) match.The Apaches loss gives Phoenix College a season sweep over Cochise, which dropped the earlier meeting in Sierra Vista 5-1.Phoenix scored two goals in the first half and two in the second taking its 4-0 lead.Phoenix College outshot Cochise 23-8 this. Victoria Maxwell had four first-half saves as goalie for the Apaches, while Samantha Renteria had 12 saves.Cochise, 6-3-1 overall, 2-1-1 in conference play, was at Yavapai College Thursday evening for a match and will be at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Saturday. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cochise College Phoenix College Save First Half Sport Football Shutout Sierra Vista Apache Sweep Bruce Whetten Douglas Dispatch Author email Follow Bruce Whetten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Sierra Vista Herald 3 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Bisbee Police second in command arrested in Phoenix, resigns Former Bisbee deputy chief assaulted officer, another man, report shows Cats seized from house with 'unlivable conditions,' Bisbee officials say Woman killed instantly in one-vehicle crash North Garden shooting leads to one arrest Food City officially closes its doors; search for a replacement grocer continues DEA agent, gunman killed in Amtrak train shooting in Arizona Art in the Park allows artist to shine Mall goes local, adding two new shops Brian Henry Hedrick, 50 Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Herald/Review Media Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
