Cochise College’s women’s soccer team was shutout 4-0 by the Pima College Aztecs Saturday at Cyr Park in Sierra Vista in what was the Apaches final home match of the season.

The loss was the second straight shutout for Cochise who fell 6-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to Arizona Western. It also gives Pima a season sweep over the Apaches who were shutout 1-0 in August in a non-conference match at Pima.

