Cochise College’s women’s soccer team was shutout 4-0 by the Pima College Aztecs Saturday at Cyr Park in Sierra Vista in what was the Apaches final home match of the season.
The loss was the second straight shutout for Cochise who fell 6-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to Arizona Western. It also gives Pima a season sweep over the Apaches who were shutout 1-0 in August in a non-conference match at Pima.
It also dropped Cochise, 10-5 overall, 7-3 in conference, into a tie with Yavapai, 8-7 overall, 7-3 in conference and who beat Cochise earlier in the season at Cyr Park, for fourth place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.
Arizona Western remains on top of the ACCAC with a 9-0 conference record, 11-0 overall.
Pima is 9-1 in conference, 12-1 overall. Phoenix College sits in third place in the ACCAC at 8-2 in conference, 12-2 overall.
Saturday’s match with Pima saw the Aztecs lead 1-0 at the half. Three second half goals increased their lead to 4-0.
Pima out shot Cochise 9-7 in this match. Victoria Maxwell and Samantha Renteria combined for five saves at goalie for Cochise.
Cochise concluded regular season play Tuesday at Paradise Valley Community College, 3-6 in conference, 4-6 overall and losers of three straight matches.
Playoff pairings for both Region 1, Division I and Region 1, Division II will be announced later this week at which time the Apaches will learn if they have qualified for the playoffs or if their season has come to an end.
