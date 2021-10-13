If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — The Cochise College women’s soccer team snapped a two-game skid Saturday, beating Chandler-Gilbert on the road 1-0.
The lone goal came in the 55th minute when Ivanna Siles scored off a Maria Azarias assist.
Cochise outshot Chandler-Gilbert 9-4. Victoria Maxwell, who played goalie the first half before moving to the field the second half after being replaced by Samanta Renteria, had four saves in the goalie box.
Two days earlier the Apaches fell to Yavapia College 4-1 in Prescott.
Yavapai led 1-0 going into the second half when Azarias scored, connecting on a shot from 20 yards out from a feed from Jenally Barco.
Yavapai proceeded to score three straight goals, taking a 4-1 lead.
Cochise was outshot 12-6 in shots-on-goal. Maxwell had five saves; Renteria three.
The Apaches, 6-4-1 overall, 2-2-1 in Arizona Community College Athletic Association play, are tied with Arizona Western for fourth place.
After playing Mesa College Tuesday night in Sierra Vista, Cochise has three regular-season matches left, two of which are at the Cochise College Douglas campus. Cochise hosts Arizona Western Saturday at 3 p.m. and travel to Tucson to meet Pima College Tuesday, Oct. 19, before wrapping up regular-season play Saturday, Oct. 23, with a home match against Paradise Valley.
The Cochise College sophomores will be honored prior to the match.
