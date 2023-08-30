Cochise College’s women’s soccer team won one match and lost one last weekend in Prescott.
Cochise beat host Yavapai College 5-2 on Friday, Aug. 25, and lost 2-1 to Western Wyoming College of Lander, Wyoming, on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Against Western Wyoming, Paula Gonzalez, from Leon, Spain, scored Cochise’s goal off an assist by Valentina Velasquez.
“Wasn’t our day but good lessons were learned,” Cochise College assistant coach Santos Rangel said. “Now the focus is (on the) conference. One game at a time.”
In the win against Yavapai, freshman Sabrina Amezuca from Mexicali, Mexico, scored two goals and Velasquez from Cochabamba, Bolivia; Julia Giuriatti from Chepeco, Brazil; and Dayana Gonzalez from Somerton each had one.
Dayana Gonzalez, Paula Gonzalez and Giuriatti recorded assists in the win.
Alicia Garwood and Faye Jones saw playing time in the goalies box.
“Great win,” Rangel said. “Started a bit sloppy but the girls had the right mentality to pull out the game.”
The Apaches kick off Arizona Community College Athletic Conference play Saturday, Sept. 2, against Mesa Community College in a 6 p.m. match at Cyr Park in Sierra Vista.
There is no admission charge to any of the Apaches’ home matches.
Douglas’ Barco makes Talladega debut
Former Douglas High School and Cochise College soccer player Jenally Barco made her season debut at her new school, Talladega University in Talladega, Alabama, Aug. 24 in a 6-0 loss to Thomas University Nighthawks.
Barco played 71 minutes and took two shots on goal, Talladega’s lone shots of the match.
Talladega is back in action Thursday, Aug. 31 against Alabama State University.
