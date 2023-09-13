The Cochise College women’s soccer team suffered its first conference loss on Saturday, Sept. 9, losing to the Arizona Western College Matadors 3-2 in Yuma.
Cochise had a 2-0 lead in this match, both goals coming in the first half.
Julia Giuriatt’s goal on a penalty kick 10 minutes into the match gave the Apaches a 1-0 lead.
Nine minutes later Sabrina Amezcua scored off a Paula Gonzalez assist.
Western scored 15 minutes later narrowing the Apaches' lead to 2-1 at the half.
The Matadors tied the match at 2-2 in the 83rd minute and then scored what proved to be the game winner three minutes later.
Cochise was outshot 10-3.
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Apaches were scheduled to host an Eastern Arizona College team from Thatcher that was 3-0 in conference and tied with Arizona Western for first place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.
Severe thunderstorms in the area prevented that match from taking place. It will be rescheduled.
Cochise will be at Phoenix South Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 16, and is scheduled to host Phoenix College on Tuesday, Sept. 19. at 3 p.m. on the Cochise College Douglas campus.
Former Douglas High School and Cochise College soccer player Jenally Barco scored two goals on Saturday, Sept. ,9 helping her Talladega College women's soccer team snap a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over visiting Wesleyan College of Macon, Georgia.
The Wolves took an early 1-0 lead as their only shot on goal in the half found the back of the net in the 16th minute in the opening half. Talladega finished the first half with 12 shots, four of them being on goal.
Coming out of halftime, Talladega's Barco tied the game on an unassisted goal a little over 47 minutes in, the team's first of the season. Five minutes later Annalisa Vincent gave the Tornadoes their first lead of the season as she scored an unassisted goal. The Tornadoes didn't stop there as Barco notched her second unassisted goal of the season at 57:53 to push the lead to 3-1. Talladega put the match out of reach when Cycoiah Wattley scored the team's fouryh unassisted goal at the 75:35 mark.
Barco finished with seven shots, three for goals.
The Tornadoes, 1-5, are back home on Wednesday, Sept. 13, when they host Mississippi University for Women from Columbus, Mississippi.
