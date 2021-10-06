Cochise soccer thumps Glendale 9-0

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — The Cochise College women’s soccer team got back into the win column Saturday, thumping Glendale Community College 9-0 on the Douglas campus.
Less than 14 minutes into the match, Sofia Gallegos scored for Cochise off an assist from Megan Castricum, giving the Apaches a 1-0 lead.
Eight minutes later, Gallegos scored again, this time off an assist from Jenally Barco.
Before the first half ended, Kayla Renaud, Jaclyn Madrid and Maria Azarias each scored, and Daniela Gomez and Azarias each had an assist as the Apaches led 5-0 at the intermission.
Cochise didn’t let up in the second half, tacking on four more goals. Azarias scored three times and Renaud also scored. Madrid, Renaud and Mariah Miranda each had assists as the Apaches came away with a dominating win.
Cochise outshot Glendale, who is winless on the season with a nine-game losing streak going into the match, 34-1.
Victoria Maxwell and Samantha Renteria each played a half at goalie for Cochise. Renteria had the Apaches’ lone save of the match in the second half.
“We have been working a lot on attacking,” Apaches coach Bobby Peters said. “Our girls went in with a purpose and executed well. (Glendale) had 20 players the first time we played, but only 11 now. They stayed organized defensively, but our players had the ideas to break them down.”
Cochise, 6-2-1 overall, 2-0-1 in conference, will be on the road for three matches this week, taking on Phoenix College on Tuesday, Yavapai College on Thursday and Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Apaches will host Mesa at the CYR Complex in Sierra Vista.
