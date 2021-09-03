If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — A crowd estimated at 100-150 was in attendance Tuesday night as the Cochise College women’s soccer team beat Gateway Community College 5-1 at Cyr Park.
The win was the second straight for Cochise, which improved to 2-1 on the season.
Apaches coach Bobby Peters said previously that with players from Bisbee, Douglas, Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Rio Rico he wanted to play several matches in Sierra Vista to not only promote his team but also to give fans who may have difficulty getting to Douglas the opportunity to watch matches closer to home.
“It was a great turnout in rainy conditions,” Peters said.
The match got off to a rough start within five minutes as Gateway’s Arieanna Palomares got a shot past Cochise goalie Victoria Maxwell, giving the Geckos a 1-0 lead.
A little longer than two minutes later Kayla Reynaud scored for Cochise to tie the match.
Maria Azarias and Sierra Vista’s Jaclyn Madrid scored in the 10th and 37th minute, giving Cochise a 3-1 lead. Ivana Stiles had an assist on Reynaud’s goal; Megan Castricum assisted on Madrid’s goal. It was Madrid’s first goal of the season
Castricum scored in the second half off an Azarias assist and Daniella Gomez’s goal from an Azarias feed put the Apaches up 5-1.
Cochise had 22 shots on goal to Gateway’s four. Maxwell, who lives in Sierra Vista but graduated from Tombstone, had three saves in goal for the Apaches.
“We started a bit slow,” Peters said. “We weren’t tracking the runners properly, which allowed a few early chances for Gateway, including their lone goal. To fix it we made a couple of quick adjustments which solidified our team defense and put us on the front foot. We scored five straight goals and could have had a few more had Gateway’s keeper not made several good saves on us.”
Peters said his players hit the side post of the goalie box three times and had one more shot bounce off the top crossbar.
Peters said sisters Brynn and Kiera Lumpkin of Bisbee played about 70 of the 90-minute match.
Up next for Cochise is a 10 a.m. road match Saturday in Glendale. The Apaches return to Cyr Park on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to take on Phoenix College. The match will start at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, Cochise will be in Douglas taking on Chandler-Gilbert Community College in a 3 p.m. match that will be played on the Douglas campus.
“Fans are allowed this year,” Peters said. “I’m excited to have them back.”
