DOUGLAS — A trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament will be on the line Saturday when the Cochise College Apaches host the Salt Lake Community College Bruins, ranked No. 1 among junior college teams, for the Western District championship.
Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Stronghold Gym. Admission will be $5 for adults, $3 for students.
Cochise (29-3) and Salt Lake (31-1) are champions of their respective regions. The Bruins’ lone loss came Feb. 16 against the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho, 74-70.
The Bruins have outscored their opponents by an average of 37 points per game, 106-69.
Cochise has outscored its opponents by an average of 25 points per game, 95-70.
Cochise and Salt Lake participated in the national tournament last year, and both lost in the first round. Cochise was ranked 20th and lost to 13th-seeded Ranger College of Ranger, Texas, 86-68. Salt Lake was ranked 12th and was upset 93-89 in overtime by 21st-seed South Georgia State.
“Cochise is really good and really tough,” SLCC coach Kyle Taylor said in an email. “Coach (Jerry) Carrillo is a fantastic coach and very well respected nationally for the incredible job he does coaching his team each year. We are excited to still be alive and playing basketball in March, and we’re excited to be in the District 1 championship game.
“We are looking forward to getting down to Arizona for hopefully some warmer weather, but not looking forward to facing a really talented and hungry team on Saturday night in Cochise. It’ll be a great game and a great battle with a spot in the national tournament on the line.”
Carrillo, who on Monday celebrated not only his 600th career win at Cochise but also his second consecutive Region 1 championship, said looking forward to hosting the district championship game for the second straight year.
“We are very excited to be hosting the NJCAA West District Championship game here in the Stronghold,” Carrillo said. “With that said, let’s give credit where credit is due. Salt Lake is 31-1 for a reason. They are very good, talented, well-coached and play with such great confidence.
“They really do not have a weakness. They have been ranked No. 1 all season for a reason. In my 27 years as an NJCAA head coach, they may be the best team I’ve ever seen. But we have really good players, and we are going to go after this game with a ton of grit and desire.”
The NJCAA tournament takes place March 14-19. Pairings for the tournament will be announced next week.
