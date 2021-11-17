Cochise unbeaten going into ACCAC play

DOUGLAS — The Cochise College men’s basketball team chalked up its sixth straight win of the season Friday, knocking off PHH Fire Post Grad of Phoenix 124-80 in Stronghold Gym.
This game was all Cochise, which led 19-15 five minutes into the contest and 39-26 at the midway point of the first half.
The Apaches had a comfortable 71-47 lead at halftime, eventually padding that lead to 99-63 at the midway point of the second half.
Cochise had seven players score in double figures. Stephen Byard, last year’s player of the year, recorded his fourth double-double this season, scoring 24 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Tyreese Watson followed with 17 points, Ray Brown had 15 coming off the bench, Oscar Cluff 14, Jalun Trent 13 while recording 11 assists, Jonathan Garcia 11 and Roman Garcia chipped in 10.
“Our guys really showed some great effort and team-ism tonight as we really played well versus some quality athletes and players,” said Cochise coach Jerry Carrillo. “Now we move onto our ACCAC games where everyone will be geared up to play us due to us winning the conference three years in a row.”
Cochise is on the road to start Arizona Community College Athletic Conference play beginning Wednesday when the Apaches travel to Scottsdale to take on the Artichokes.
