The Cochise College men’s basketball team extended its record consecutive winning streak to 20 games following an 84-60 win over Yavapai College Wednesday night in Prescott.
The win gives Cochise a regular season sweep of the Roughriders.
The Apaches have won 21 straight ACCAC conference road games dating back to January 2021.
Cochise led 44-36 at halftime and did a good job of pushing the lead past 20 points in the second half. A monster tip dunk late in the second half by freshman MJ Clegg created a 30-point lead.
Cochise was led in scoring by sophomore Tyreese Watson with 15 points.
Four Cochise freshmen also scored in double figures.
Starters Riley Parker and Jalen Barbee had 15 and 14 points respectively while Diego Sharp and Clegg came off the bench to chip in 12 points each.
“Our guys did a great job in the second half of getting defensive stops and limiting Yavapai to only one shot, thus we were able to get out and attack in transition offense,” Cochise coach Jerry Carrillo said.
“As usual, coach (Jason) Hopkins did a terrific job of making sure we knew Yavapai’s offensive action, thus limiting them to 60 points on the night.
“We really got a great boost off the bench from Sharp and Clegg, which will really help us down the stretch.”
Cochise, 22-2 overall and 16-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, goes back on the road this week.
Saturday, Feb. 11, the Apaches will face off against the Phoenix College Bears at 2 p.m.
