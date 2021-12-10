Cochise uses defensive effort to slip past Phoenix College 62-60

DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches overcame a sluggish start, which saw them fall behind early by 12 points, before rallying in the second half thanks to a strong defensive effort to edge the Phoenix College Bears 62-60 Wednesday night at Cochise Stronghold Gymnasium.
The Apaches struggled offensively early on, falling behind 14-2 four minutes into the game, forcing coach Jerry Carrillo to burn two of his six allotted timeouts.
Cochise managed to finally find some offensive rhythm. Oscar Cluff’s basket with five minutes remaining in the first half tied the game at 21-21.
Phoenix regained the lead and led at the half 30-27.
Phoenix College led Cochise 45-37 with 10 minutes remaining, but Cochise overcame the Bears in the final four minutes. Cluff’s bucket with 2:30 remaining gave Cochise a 54-48 lead, its largest of the night.
Jalun Trent’s two free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining gave the Apaches a 62-57 lead. Those two free throws proved to be the difference as the Bears nailed a 3-pointer as time expired.
Trent led Cochise in scoring with 14 points and Jay Rodgers had 13 points. Cluff had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Cochise moves to 12-1 overall, 6-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, and will host South Mountain on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the final game before the Christmas break.
