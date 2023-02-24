DOUGLAS − The Cochise College women’s basketball team avenged an earlier loss and won its fourth straight game Wednesday night, beating the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds 62-51 at Stronghold Gym.

When these teams met in January, Mesa upset the then 23rd-ranked Cochise women 78-75 in overtime as the Apaches allowed a 15-point lead to slip away.

