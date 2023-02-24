DOUGLAS − The Cochise College women’s basketball team avenged an earlier loss and won its fourth straight game Wednesday night, beating the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds 62-51 at Stronghold Gym.
When these teams met in January, Mesa upset the then 23rd-ranked Cochise women 78-75 in overtime as the Apaches allowed a 15-point lead to slip away.
In the rematch Wednesday night Cochise, 9-0 at home this season, led from start to finish as Maeva delaFortuna Ngnawo’s bucket gave the Apaches an early seven-point lead.
Mesa fought back to within three at 16-13 but key baskets by Cochise’s Andjela Bigowic, Deja Jones and Chana Paxixe extended the Apaches’ lead to 25-15.
Alayna Contreras’ 3-pointer at the buzzer just before halftime made the lead 32-22.
Ngwano’s two free throws to start the second half extended the Apaches’ lead to 12. Baskets by Jones, Bigowic and six straight points by Ngnawo gave Cochise a 45-26 lead.
Mesa’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the quarter cut the Apaches lead to 49-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
Ngnawo’s basket gave Cochise a 51-40 lead. Mesa narrowed the Apaches’ lead to six on several occasions but Cochise was able to hang on for the 11-point win.
Cochise, 24-4 overall, 17-3 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, will play its final home game of the regular season Saturday, Feb. 25, against South Mountain Community College at 4 p.m. It is Sophomore Day for the Apaches.
