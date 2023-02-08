DOUGLAS — Cochise College’s women’s basketball team snapped Pima College’s seven-game winning streak and extended its winning streak to five with a 75-60 win Saturday at Cochise Stronghold on the Douglas campus.
With the win over then No. 8 Eastern Arizona College on Feb. 1 and the win over Pima the Apaches climbed from 23rd to 22nd in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association rankings while Eastern fell to 14th and Pima dropped to 13th.
Sophomore Fatou Barry’s bucket just over three minutes into the first quarter gave Cochise an 11-4 lead.
Pima fought back to within four at 18-14 only to see the Apaches respond with a 9-3 run as Tatjana Tatar and Andjela Bigovic each sank 3-pointers, giving Cochise a 23-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Apaches increased their lead to 37-21 in the second when Meava de laFortuna Ngnawo scored. Jessenia Lawson’s two free throws just before halftime gave Cochise a 40-23 lead.
Cochise padded its lead to 60-36 going into the fourth quarter when it was outscored by Pima 24-150.
Ngnawo recorded another double-double, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Bigovic and Deja Jones each scored with 11.
Next up for the Apaches (20-3, 13-2 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference) is a trip to Prescott for a conference game with Yavapai Community College on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.