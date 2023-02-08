Cochise women cap off successful week with impressive win over Pima

Cochise College's Maeva de laFortuna Ngnawo powers her way past several Pima players on her way to the basket Saturday in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Cochise College’s women’s basketball team snapped Pima College’s seven-game winning streak and extended its winning streak to five with a 75-60 win Saturday at Cochise Stronghold on the Douglas campus.

With the win over then No. 8 Eastern Arizona College on Feb. 1 and the win over Pima the Apaches climbed from 23rd to 22nd in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association rankings while Eastern fell to 14th and Pima dropped to 13th.

