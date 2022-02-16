PHOENIX − The Cochise College women’s basketball team chalked up its third straight win Saturday, whipping Chandler-Gilbert Community College 83-53 in an Arizona Community College Athletic Conference game.
Two games that had been scheduled earlier in the week against South Mountain were once again canceled due to South Mountain’s COVID-19 related issues.
Cochise led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter and 33-23 at the half. The Apaches outscored the Coyotes 50-30 the second half.
“Saturday’s performance was night and day in comparison to the last time these two teams met in January, when the Apaches walked away with only a 10-point win,” said Mo Whaley-Briggs, Cochise College assistant coach. “In Saturday’s contest, Cochise appeared to be a lot more dominant defensively, holding the Coyotes to 53 points; and more poised offensively, committing only seven turnovers.”
For the past several games, Cochise has been playing with a roster of just seven players.
“All seven players were guards,” Whaley-Briggs said. “The lack of generic inside presence hasn’t seemed to rattle the group of skilled and athletic guards as they have continued to compete and battle. The team of seven shot an impressive 45.2% from the field and 47.6% from the 3. The team’s efficiency was imperative for them to pull off such a dynamic win.”
Cochise was led by sophomore Aja Phoumiphat, who was three rebounds shy of a double double, finishing the night with 24 points and seven rebounds.
Three other Apaches hit double figures, sophomores Corina Suarez Tudela with 14 points and Tatjana Tater with 18 points; and freshman Jess Lawson with 18 points. Lawson (13 rebounds) and Suarez Tudela (11 rebounds) posted double-doubles.
Cochise, 10-11 overall, 6-8 in conference, has two games left in its regular season.
They host Eastern Arizona College on Wednesday and Pima Community College on Saturday. Both games will start at 5:30 p.m. at Stronghold Gym on the Douglas campus.
