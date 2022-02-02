Cochise women drop third straight game

Cochise College's Tatjana Tater tries to get past Arizona Western's Alliance Ndiba Saturday in ACCAC action at Cochise College.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − The Cochise College women’s basketball team suffered its third straight loss Saturday, falling 70-62 to Arizona Western College of Yuma that had won 15 straight games, including an 85-82 win over Central Arizona College two days earlier in Coolidge.

With the win over CAC, Western, 19-1 overall, takes first place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Confernce at 8-1.

Cochise jumped to a 12-6 lead and led 21-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Apaches, who were playing with a depleted roster of just eight players, suffered a setback during the opening quarter when sophomore Ajda Lucina injured her knee and had to be helped off the court. She would not return as Cochise finished the game with just two subs on its bench.

Western opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run, taking a 22-21 lead. The teams battled the remainder of the quarter, trading baskets as Western led 32-31 at the half.

Cochise led briefly several times in the third quarter, but it was the Matadors who were on top 50-48 going into the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Corina Suarez Tudela scored 22 points to lead the Apaches. Sophomore Tatjana Tater and freshman Jessenia Lawson each had 15. Sophomore Ajanhai Phoumiphat scored eight points, had a team-high nine rebounds.

Cochise, 7-11 overall, 4-8 in conference, hosts Glendale Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Cochise College Douglas campus gym.

