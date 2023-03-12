The 25th-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team battled back from a 12-point second half deficit to force double overtime only to be defeated 91-83 by 14th-ranked Eastern Arizona College in the Region 1 championship game Friday night in Thatcher.
Eastern Arizona, 29-1, advances to the NJCAA women’s national tournament March 22-27 in Lubbock, Texas. The Apaches, in their third year with Misty Opat as head coach, end their season as the Region 1 runner-up and a 27-5 record overall.
Cochise and Eastern had split during the regular season, each team winning on its home court.
Friday the Apaches led briefly in the first quarter but Eastern Arizona rallied and took a 24-14 lead. Cochise trailed 37-31 at the half and the Gila Monsters started the third quarter with a 6-0 run, increasing their lead to 43-31, the largest of the night.
Cochise continued to battle. Baskets by Jessenia Lawson and Deja Jones cut the score to 51-47 but the Gila Monsters responded with a 5-2 run for a 56-49 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Apaches continued to chip away at Eastern’s lead in the final quarter, tying the game at 68-68 when Lawson stole the ball from an Eastern Arizona player and scored with 33 seconds remaining.
Tied at 68-68 the championship game moved to overtime. Andjela Bigovic’s 3 seconds into the extra period gave Cochise a 71-68, their first since the opening minutes of the game.
Tied at 77-77 the Apaches turned the ball over and the Gila Monsters converted that into a 79-77 lead.
Lawson’s basket in the closing seconds tied the game at 79-79, forcing the second overtime where Eastern connected on some key baskets and outscored the Apaches 12-4.
Lawson, who came off the bench, scored a game high 24 points.
Deja Jones followed with 21 and Maeva de laFortuna Ngnawo contributed 11.
Cochise connected on 32-of-81 field goal attempts and was 3-of-12 from 3-point range.
Eastern’s Skye Miller, who scored 23 points, was named the game’s most value player.
