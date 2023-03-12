The 25th-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team battled back from a 12-point second half deficit to force double overtime only to be defeated 91-83 by 14th-ranked Eastern Arizona College in the Region 1 championship game Friday night in Thatcher.

Eastern Arizona, 29-1, advances to the NJCAA women’s national tournament March 22-27 in Lubbock, Texas. The Apaches, in their third year with Misty Opat as head coach, end their season as the Region 1 runner-up and a 27-5 record overall.

