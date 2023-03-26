The 23rd-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team had its season come to an end Thursday, March 23, with a 60-57 loss to the seventh-ranked Wabash Valley Community College Warrior, (31-1) of Mount Carmel, Illinois, in the second round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.
Deyana Bogan led the Apaches (28-6) in scoring with 14 points. Alayna Contreras followed with 13. Maeva dela Fortuna Ngnawo was held to just four points but had a game-high 15 rebounds.
Cochise outrebounded Wabash Valley 45-28 but turned the ball over 32 times to the Warriors’ 19.
“While disappointed our season came to an end tonight, I am so incredibly proud of the way our ladies represented Cochise College all season,” Cochise coach Misty Opat said. “We fought hard till the end, and they all have forever left their legacy on our program and institution. Our foundation is solid and we will be back stronger than ever.”
Tied 18-18 in the second quarter, Wabash Valley went on a 6-0 run, taking a 24-18 lead.
Baskets by Bogan and Contreras narrowed the Warriors’ lead to two. A foul by Cochise in the closing seconds saw Wabash Valley sink two free-throws for a 26-22 lead at the half.
The Apaches tied the game several times in the third but never led.
Wabash Valley took its largest lead of the game in the fourth quarter at 45-38.
Cochise had its chances to pull off the upset late. Bogan tied the game at 56 with 45 seconds left on a layup from a miss by Clara Gonzalez. Wabash hit the a put back to put Warriors up 58-56.
Cochise turned the ball over under its own basket, leading to the game-clinching free throws by Wabash Valley.
Wabash Valley College came into the tournament averaging more than 103 points per game.
The Warriors had scored 100 or more points in 19 of their 31 games going into their tournament opener and had scored fewer than 90 just three times.
