The 23rd-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team had its season come to an end Thursday, March 23, with a 60-57 loss to the seventh-ranked Wabash Valley Community College Warrior, (31-1) of Mount Carmel, Illinois, in the second round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Deyana Bogan led the Apaches (28-6) in scoring with 14 points. Alayna Contreras followed with 13. Maeva dela Fortuna Ngnawo was held to just four points but had a game-high 15 rebounds.

