DOUGLAS — The Cochise College women’s basketball team sent its six departing sophomores out with a bang Saturday, Feb. 25, surpassing the 100-point mark for the first time this season in a 101-46 thumping of the South Mountain Cougars at Cochise Stronghold.
The win was the fifth straight for Cochise (25-4 overall, 18-3 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference) and gives it a 10-0 record at home this season. The Apaches moved back into the NJCAA top-25 national poll at 25th and has secured a home game in the playoffs scheduled for next week. Playoff matchups will be announced following the conclusion of Tuesday’s final regular season games, one of which was Cochise at Scottsdale.
Prior to the start of the final home game Cochise coach Misty Opat honored her six departing sophomores, Jaelyn Maxey, Tatjana Tatar, Fatou Barry, Jessenia Lawson, Deyana Bogan and Deja Jones.
Saturday’s game got off to somewhat of a rough start for Cochise, which found itself down by six early in the first quarter before rallying to take a 14-10 lead.
The Apaches picked up their intensity in the second quarter, outscoring the Cougars 29-12 for a 43-22 lead at the half. Cochise maintained a comfortable margin throughout the third quarter, leading 67-39 going into the final 10 minutes and going on a 34-7 run.
Lawson and Tatar each scored 16 points. Jones followed with 14, Bogan chipped in 11 and Alayna Contreras and Chana Paxixe each contributed nine.
