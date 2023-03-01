DOUGLAS — The Cochise College women’s basketball team sent its six departing sophomores out with a bang Saturday, Feb. 25, surpassing the 100-point mark for the first time this season in a 101-46 thumping of the South Mountain Cougars at Cochise Stronghold.

The win was the fifth straight for Cochise (25-4 overall, 18-3 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference) and gives it a 10-0 record at home this season. The Apaches moved back into the NJCAA top-25 national poll at 25th and has secured a home game in the playoffs scheduled for next week. Playoff matchups will be announced following the conclusion of Tuesday’s final regular season games, one of which was Cochise at Scottsdale.

