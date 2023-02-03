DOUGLAS — In a classic Arizona Community College Athletic Conference showdown between two nationally ranked teams, the 23rd-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team avenged an earlier season loss and handed eighth-ranked Eastern Arizona College its first loss of the season Wednesday, winning 52-48 at the Cochise Stronghold.
The Apaches won their fourth straight and ended the Gila Monsters’ 21-game winning streak.
When these teams met in December in Thatcher, Eastern Arizona prevailed 50-42.
“I am so incredibly proud of our young ladies, we kept battling and found a way to win against a great Eastern squad,” Cochise coach Misty Opat said. “We did not finish well tonight at the free throw line or in the paint, but our kids stayed together, played good defense, rebounded well and stayed positive and got the W. This is a big win for our program.”
Aided by two 3-pointers, Eastern led Cochise 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Tied at 18-18 in the second, Andjela Bigovic drilled a 3 for the Apaches and Maeva de laFortuna Ngnawo followed with a pair, giving Cochise a 23-18 lead.
After Eastern scored to pull within two, Clara Gonzalez stole the ball from Eastern and passed to Deja Jones, whose score gave the Apaches a 25-20 lead at the half.
Bigovic’s 3 to open the second half increased Cochise’s lead to 28-20.
Chana Paxixe’s two free throws two minutes later gave extend the lead to 32-22, the Apaches’ largest lead of the night.
Despite being down Eastern showed why it had won 21 straight as the Gila Monsters continued to battle, pulling within six, 44-38, starting the fourth quarter.
Down 46-40, Eastern scored on three straight possessions, taking advantage of two Cochise turnovers and a couple of missed free throws, tying the score at 46-46.
A steal and score by Jessenia Lawson gave Cochise a 48-46 lead.
Another Eastern turnover resulted in a bucket by Jones, extending the lead to 50-46.
Down 50-48 with time rapidly winding down the Gila Monsters continued to put up shots. The shots were not falling, however, and with 11.8 seconds remaining Bigovic was fouled while going for a rebound. Her two free throws made the score 52-48.
The Gila Monsters missed on two 3-point attempts in the final seconds and Cochise took the win.
Ngnawo led Cochise with 16 points. Bigovic followed with 11. The Apaches were 2 of 11 from 3-point range for 18% and 12 for 25 from the charity stripe.
Opat says her team needs to stay focused and get better every night so they are playing their best basketball from February into March.
“I want to thank all the people who stayed and cheered us on, special shout out to Cochise students and student athletes,” Opat said. “They created an amazing sixth man for us, being loud and proud.”
Things don’t get any easier for Cochise College, 19-3 overall, 12-2 in conference. Pima Community College (18-4 overall, 11-3 in conference), ranked 12th in the nation in third place in the ACCAC, one game back of Cochise, comes to Douglas Saturday for a 4 p.m. game. Cochise won the earlier meeting in Tucson 82-61.
