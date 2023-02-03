DOUGLAS — In a classic Arizona Community College Athletic Conference showdown between two nationally ranked teams, the 23rd-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team avenged an earlier season loss and handed eighth-ranked Eastern Arizona College its first loss of the season Wednesday, winning 52-48 at the Cochise Stronghold.

The Apaches won their fourth straight and ended the Gila Monsters’ 21-game winning streak.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments