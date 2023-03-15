Cochise women heading back to NJCAA tournament

Cochise College's Jessenia Lawson goes to the basket in the Region 1 finals against Eastern Arizona College Friday night in Thatcher.

 Tom Jensen

For the fourth time since 2017 the Cochise College women’s basketball team is headed back to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in Lubbock, Texas, March 22-27.

The Apaches, 27-5, learned during the NJCAA selection show on Sunday they had been awarded an at-large bid to the tournament as the 23rd seed and will face 10th seed Collin Community College (29-2) of Mckinney, Texas, in the first round Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. Arizona time.

