Cochise women heading back to NJCAA tournament

For the fourth time since 2017 the Cochise College women’s basketball team is headed back to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in Lubbock, Texas, March 22-27.
The Apaches, 27-5, learned during the NJCAA selection show on Sunday they had been awarded an at-large bid to the tournament as the 23rd seed and will face 10th seed Collin Community College (29-2) of Mckinney, Texas, in the first round Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. Arizona time.
“I am so excited for our ladies who have worked so hard since August for this opportunity,” Cochise coach Misty Opat said.
“We look forward to regrouping and beginning our preparation; not to just be a participant in the national tournament, but to prove we are deserving of the opportunity. We will represent Cochise College and all of Cochise County in our quest for a title!”
Cochise was a regular participant at nationals in 2017, 2018 and 2019 under former coach Laura Hughes. In 2017 the Apaches won their first-round game before losing to Salt Lake Community College in the second round.
In 2018 and 2019 Cochise was knocked out of the national tournament in the first round.
Eastern Arizona College, which beat Cochise 91-83 in double overtime Friday, March 10, for the Region 1 championship was awarded the 12th seed and will face 21st seed North Dakota State College of Science of Wahpeton in the first round.
Eastern will play on Wednesday several hours after the Cochise game.
