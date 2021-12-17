DOUGLAS — The Cochise College women’s basketball team is in Hobbs, New Mexico this weekend for a two-day tournament hosted by the Thunderbirds of New Mexico Junior College.
Cochise is scheduled to play Ranger College of Ranger, Texas on Friday at 1 p.m. On Saturday at 11 a.m., the Apaches will square off against the host team.
The Cochise women have not played since Dec. 8 when they notched up their second straight conference win in a 82-46 win over the Phoenix College Bears.
With only seven Apaches available to play, the game offered many opportunities to produce for those who suited up.
All five Cochise starters finished the game in double figures. Sophomore Corina Suarez Tudela led the team in scoring with 19 points and Jessenia Lawson had 17 points. Sophomore point guard Aja Phoumiphat, who is leading the team in rebounds and assists per contest, finished with a near triple-double, securing seven assists, 14 rebounds and 16 points. Tatjana Tatar and Ajda Licina each scored 13 points for the Apaches.
Cochise used a 26-10 second quarter rally to take what had been a 19-13 first quarter lead and padded it to 45-23 at the half. The Apaches followed with a 20-11 third quarter run to take a commanding 65-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
This was the second consecutive 30-plus point victory for the Apaches who improved to 4-5 overall, 2-4 in conference and climbed into a tie for seventh place with Chandler-Gilbert Community College in the ACCAC standings.
