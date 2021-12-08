GLENDALE — The Cochise College women’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday and gave second-year coach Misty Opat her first conference win in a 90-58 victory over the Glendale Community College Gauchos.
Cochise led 42-19 at the half and outscored Glendale 48-39 the second half.
According to Monique Whaley-Briggs, the assistant women’s basketball coach at Cochise College, all but one Apache scored and every player had at least one rebound.
The team’s 21 assists led to nearly half of the Apaches’ points.
Sophomore Tatjana Tatar led all scorers, finishing with a career-high 30 points, shooting an impressive 10-of-20 from the field, 5-8 in 3-point baskets, while recording six rebounds and five assists. Whaley-Bigg said Tatar seemed to heat up after coming off an 18-point performance against the Matadors of Arizona Western several days earlier.
Freshman Deyana Bogan recorded her first double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds; freshman Jessenia Lawson scored in double figures for the third time this season, popping in 12 points; and sophomores Aja Phoumiphat and Corina Suarez Tudela both scored double figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Next up for Cochise, 3-5 overall, 1-4 in conference, is a home game with Phoenix College, (4-6, 1-3), Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at Stronghold Gym.
