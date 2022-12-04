DOUGLAS − The Cochise College women’s basketball team sent a message to the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
The message was the team is much improved this year and opponents had better be ready for a battle when they meet. The message comes on the heels of a 74-45 blowout Cochise handed Arizona Western at Cochise Stronghold. The win was the sixth straight for the Apaches, who improved to 6-1 overall, 2-0 in conference.
Arizona Western entered the game 8-0 overall, 1–0 in conference and ranked 13th in the latest NJCAA Division I women’s basketball poll.
Cochise seemed not to be intimidated by the national ranking or the eight-game winning streak, jumping to a 7-0 lead before padding that to 15-3, 17-7 and 23-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Cochise continued its offensive surge in the second quarter, outscoring the Matadors 32-9 as freshman Clara Gonzalez scored 10 points for the Apaches and freshman Andjela Bigovic chipped in nine, all beyond the arc. Eighteen of Cochise’s points came from 3-point shots, giving the Apaches a 55-17 lead at the half.
Arizona Western made its adjustments at the half and outscored Cochise 17-10 in the third quarter and 11-9 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as the Apaches came away with the win.
Freshman Alayna Contreras led Cochise with a game-high 13 point, sophomore Deyana Bogan followed with 12, Bigovic had 11 and Gonzalez 10.
Cochise hosted a struggling Glendale Community College team on Saturday that was 2-4 overall, 0-2 in conference.
Results from that game will be in the upcoming county edition of the Herald/Review.
With the win the Cochise women moved into a three-way tie with Mesa Community College and Eastern Arizona College for first place in the ACCAC.
Going into Saturday, Eastern, which hosts Cochise on Wednesday, Dec. 7, was 2-0 in conference play, 8-0 overall.
