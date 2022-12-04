DOUGLAS − The Cochise College women’s basketball team sent a message to the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The message was the team is much improved this year and opponents had better be ready for a battle when they meet. The message comes on the heels of a 74-45 blowout Cochise handed Arizona Western at Cochise Stronghold. The win was the sixth straight for the Apaches, who improved to 6-1 overall, 2-0 in conference.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments