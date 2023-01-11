DOUGLAS — The 25th-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to six games Saturday, Jan. 7, following a 84-41 romp over the Phoenix College Bears at Cochise Stronghold.
Cochise led 22-3 at the end of the first quarter and 48-18 at the half.
In the second half the Apaches continued their dominance, outscoring the Bears 36-23.
Sophomore Deja Jones came off the bench to lead Cochise in scoring with 20 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Andjela Bigovic followed with 14, Chana Paxixe followed with 12 and Jessenia Lawson contributed 10.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Apaches beat Yavapai College of Prescott 86-76.
Maeva de laFortuna Ngnawo led Cochise with 22 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Alayna Contreras followed with 13 points and Paxixe scored 12.
Cochise used a 35-15 second quarter run to take a 55-34 lead at the half. Yavapai outscored the Apaches 42-31 in the second half.
Cochise, 13-2 overall, 6-1 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, remains tied with Mesa Community College for second place behind undefeated Eastern Arizona College (15-0, 8-0) which is ranked 10th in the latest National Junion College Athletic Association national rankings.
The Apaches have two home games this week before beginning a four-game road stretch.
Cochise will host Central Arizona College (9-7 overall, 4-3 in conference) on Wednesday, Jan. 11. at 7:30 p.m. Central has a three-game winning streak.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Apaches host Chandler-Gilbert Community College at 4 p.m.
