LAS CRUCES, N.M. − The Cochise College women’s rodeo team will be returning to the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, after placing second in the Grand Canyon Regional Finals that were held April 23-24 at New Mexico State University.
NMSU, which took second to Cochise last year, topped Cochise by 69 points this year to win the regional championship. Central Arizona College was third, the University of Arizona fourth and Mesalands Community College fifth.
The Apache men were not as fortunate and will not be at the CNFR. CAC won the men’s regional title, NMSU was second, Mesalands third and Cochise College fifth.
Cochise College’s Chenoa VandeStowe won the women’s all-around title, beating Avery Ledesma and Dally Gommer of NMSU and teammate Catherine Clayton, who finished fourth.
Clayton and VandeStowe placed second and 10th respectively in the breakaway roping while in the goat tying competition Maddee Doerr came in second, VandeStowe third, Jessica Jane Portenier seventh, Clayton eighth and Laynee Gregerson 11th.
In the men’s competition, Dawson Davis finished seventh in the steer wrestling and Garrett Hershberger and Lucas Segovia were seventh and eighth in the team roping.
“Excited for this group of ladies competing at the CNFR,” said Cochise coach Lynn Smith. “I feel like there are a lot of good chances at go-round points in both events with this group of girls. Chenoa and Jessi can whip out smoking goat runs along with Maddee and her consistency. Catherine and Chenoa both have good horses for the breakaway in that set up and that separates some of the roping talent at the CNFR.”
VandeStowe will be competing in the breakaway and goat tying event.
