THATCHER — After going winless last year in her first season as head coach of the Cochise College women’s basketball team, Misty Opat finally has that elusive first win.
Playing in an early season tournament at Eastern Arizona College, Cochise won its first game of the tournament, lost the second and won the third.
Cochise beat Community Christian College of Redlands, California, 90-31 Thursday, Nov. 11. The teams were scheduled to play last year at Cochise but didn’t due to COVID-19 related issues.
Cochise jumped out to a 26-6 first quarter lead and padded that to 45-13 at the half.
The Apaches continued their dominance the second half, outscoring CCC 45-18.
Sophomore Corina Suarez-Tudela led the Apaches with 16 points. Freshman Deyana Bogan followed with 14, Tatjana Tatar chipped in 13 and Tamiah Glover pulled down 14 rebounds while scoring nine points.
In the second game against Morton College of Cicero, Illinois, the Apaches stumbled 62-44.
Cochise trailed 23-9 at the end of the first quarter and 35-21 at the half. The Apaches outscored their opponent 15-9 in the third quarter, pulling within eight, but were outscored 18-8 in the fourth.
Suarez-Tudela led Cochise in scoring with 13 points; Tatar followed with 10.
Against Frank Phillips College of Borger, Texas, Cochise won 64-63.
Cochise led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-26 at the half. Frank Phillips College outscored Cochise 18-13 in the third quarter, pulling within four, 48-44. The Apaches were outscored 19-16 in the fourth, but held on for the one-point win.
Tatar led Cochise with 17 points. Ajda Lucina followed with 10.
“I am really proud of how our ladies responded after half of our team was out for 14 days in quarantine,” Opat said. “Our first day back was the day of our first game vs. CCC and we put up 90 points in a 59-point victory. We struggled on day two with nationally-ranked Morton College. Day three matched us against a very big and good Frank Phillips College team and our young ladies responded and executed our game plan, getting the one-point victory. We are excited to get back to action Wednesday and Saturday of this week and build on the foundation we set over the weekend.”
Cochise, 2-1, is on the road to start Arizona Community College Athletic Conference play Wednesday when the Apaches travel to Scottsdale to take on the Artichokes at 5:30 p.m.
