DOUGLAS — The 25th-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team will be in Thatcher Friday evening, squaring off against the 14th-ranked Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters for the Region 1 championship and a berth in the upcoming National Junior College Athletic Association tournament which begins March 22 in Lubbock, Texas.
Tipoff for the championship game is 7 p.m. Cochise (27-4) and Eastern (28-1) are riding seven-game winning streaks. The teams split their season series, each winning on its respective home court.
The last time the Apaches played for a Region 1 championship and qualified for the NJCAA tournament was 2019.
Cochise advanced to the championship game after beating Arizona Western College of Yuma for the third time this season, 54-48 Tuesday, March 7, at Cochise Stronghold on the Douglas Campus.
Baskets by Chana Paxixe, Jessenia Lawson and Tatjana Tatar helped the Apaches take an 11-2 lead.
Western countered with an 11-0 run and sank a 3-pointer to lead briefly, 13-11. Tatar’s 3 as the opening quarter expired gave the lead back to Cochise at 14-13.
The teams battled in the second quarter and the Apaches never led by more than four points, taking a 28-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Western tied the game at 28-28 in the third quarter and led 31-28 and 33-30 when the Cochise women went on a 8-0 run, sparked by back-to-back baskets from Deyana Bogan.
Alayna Contreras’ pair gave Cochise a 43-35 lead.
Clara Gonzalez’s 3 with 5:30 remaining in regulation padded the Apaches’ lead to 52-40, its largest of the night.
Arizona Western closed out the game with an 8-2 run.
Tatar was the lone Apache to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points. Contreras and Maeva de laFortuna Ngnawo each had nine. Bogan and Paxixe each contributed seven.
Apaches coach Misty Opat, who is enjoying her best season since taking over the program in 2020, said she is proud of her players.
“We did not play our best, but tonight’s win was a total team win,” she said. “It’s evident in the stat sheet with our scoring being evenly distributed amongst many different players and it’s really evident in our preparation leading up to the game.
“Every single person on our roster works so hard every day and even those who didn’t get the opportunity to play tonight contributed in the win with how they pushed to prepare those who played. This is extremely important in the pursuit of a championship. I am just so proud of this team. I wouldn’t want to go into battle with any other group right now.”
