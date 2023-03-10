DOUGLAS — The 25th-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team will be in Thatcher Friday evening, squaring off against the 14th-ranked Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters for the Region 1 championship and a berth in the upcoming National Junior College Athletic Association tournament which begins March 22 in Lubbock, Texas.

Tipoff for the championship game is 7 p.m. Cochise (27-4) and Eastern (28-1) are riding seven-game winning streaks. The teams split their season series, each winning on its respective home court.

