DOUGLAS — The Cochise College men’s and women’s rodeo teams kicked off the 2021 season last weekend at the Cochise County Fair.
The Cochise women won their rodeo, finishing ahead of New Mexico State. Mesalands College of Tucumari, N.M., won the men’s rodeo while the Apache men finished fifth.
Sunday’s rodeo had an unscheduled 60 minute intermission due to heavy rain, gusting winds and pea-sized hail.
The Cochise women were recognized both days for their third-place finish at nationals in June. Jill Donnelly, the Apaches’ national champion in the goat tying and women’s all-around, who has used up her eligibility at Cochise, was in town for the rodeo where she was recognized Saturday and Sunday for her accomplishments.
Catherine Clayton, who placed third at nationals in the breakaway, led the Apaches women, winning the all-around as well as both rounds and the average of the breakaway roping. She also placed fourth in the average of the goat tying.
“It was so much fun being back at the fair and competing in front of the crowd once again,” she said. “The crowd we had Saturday night was amazing. You could definitely feel the energy. It was probably the biggest crowd I had ever seen here. I don’t think there was a seat available in the stands. I’m pleased with how I did this weekend. I feel it was a good way to start the season.”
Maddee Doerr, who was third in the nation in the goat tying and all-around, won the long round of the goat tying on Saturday, tied for first place in the short round on Sunday and was first overall in the average.
“The crowd gives us energy to do what we do in the arena,” she said. “To know we have that support when we go out and compete means a lot.”
Doerr is happy to be back on campus after what she describes as a “crazy summer.”
“After nationals I did some amateur rodeos in South Dakota,” she said. “I didn’t do too bad. I’ve also been helping out on my family ranch.”
Anna Jorgensen, one of the newest members of the team, placed fifth in the long go of the breakaway roping and sixth in both rounds and average of the barrel racing. This was her first time competing at a Cochise College rodeo at the fair.
“I have to admit I was surprised to see so many people here Saturday night,” she said. “I love performing in front of crowds like we had here this weekend. It was a lot of fun.”
Jorgenson had taken a year off from school but joined Cochise at the urging of Lynn Smith, the women’s rodeo coach at the college.
“I’ve known Lynn and Rick (Lynn’s husband and the men’s coach) a long time and feel they are great coaches,” she said. “I’m really happy I decided to come here.”
For the men, Garrett Hershberger placed fourth Saturday in the long round of tie down roping, and after a nice run on Sunday wound up third in the average.
Dawson Davis placed in both rounds of the steer wrestling and finished fourth in the average. He also placed with Lucas Segovia in the long round of the team roping and in the average.
Rick Smith stated this was a good start for his teams.
“I was so pleased,” he said. “For the women to come out and compete the way they did was outstanding. I was happy to see Catherine win the all-around.”
The coach said the men had some good performances but have some work to do.
“Everyone is excited to once again be competing on a regular basis,” Smith said. “It was such a wonderful environment this weekend. I can’t say enough good things about Nikki (Valenzuela, the general manager at the fairgrounds) and all that she has done to help us put on the rodeo out here every year.”
Smith believes his teams are now starting to develop a reputation of having athletes who put forth a good effort every time they compete.
“The people who attend these rodeos are fans of the kids and understand what it takes for them to compete,” he said.
Smith was happy to have Donnelly back.
“She is such a unique individual,” he said. “I was pleased at how well she was received by the fans both Saturday and Sunday. It was great.”
Clayton and Doerr said their success at nationals is bittersweet because Donnelly is no longer competing with them.
“I feel like the school recognizes the rodeo program a little more now than maybe they did before,” Clayton said.
“It’s good to be back,” Doerr added. “We’re ready to make another run at it this year and see if we can get back to nationals and maybe improve on last year’s finish. Being this is my last year here. I’d say my passion is a little stronger this year.”
Next up will be a rodeo in Tucumari, New Mexico, Oct. 9-10. The fall season ends Oct. 30 at New Mexico State University.
