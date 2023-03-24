The 23rd-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team overcame a sluggish start and used a smothering half-court trap defense the second half to propel it to a 63-52 win over 10th-ranked Collin County Community College (29-3) of Plano, Texas, Wednesday in the first round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Cochise (28-5), which last played in the second round of the NJCAA tournament in 2017 when it lost to Salt Lake Community College, faced the seventh seed Wabash Valley Community College Warriors (30-1) of Mount Carmel, Illinois Thursday in the second round. The winner will play Saturday afternoon in the NJCAA quarterfinals.

