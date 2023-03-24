The 23rd-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team overcame a sluggish start and used a smothering half-court trap defense the second half to propel it to a 63-52 win over 10th-ranked Collin County Community College (29-3) of Plano, Texas, Wednesday in the first round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.
Cochise (28-5), which last played in the second round of the NJCAA tournament in 2017 when it lost to Salt Lake Community College, faced the seventh seed Wabash Valley Community College Warriors (30-1) of Mount Carmel, Illinois Thursday in the second round. The winner will play Saturday afternoon in the NJCAA quarterfinals.
Cochise trailed Collin College 31-27 at intermission, leading by three and trailing by as many as eight points the first half.
The Apaches’ up-tempo defense the second half created turnovers by Collin College, which had 22 for the game and allowed Cochise to break open what had been a close game with a 17-3 run.
Alayna Contreras’ bucket gave Cochise a 44-34 lead. Her 3-pointer in the fourth gave the Apaches their largest lead of the night, 51-38.
Collin College countered with an 8-0 run, pulling within five at 51-46, but never get any closer.
Up 54-49 Cochise relied on baskets by Andjela Bigovic, Maeva de laFortuna Ngnawo and Deja Jones to take a 61-49 lead with three minutes remaining.
Contreras finished with a game-high 18 points, 12 in the second half. She was followed by Andjela Bigovic with 12 points. Jessenia Lawson came off the bench to contribute 10.
“(Alayna Contreras) stepped up huge, probably her best game of the year,” Cochise coach Misty Opat said. “I think it was a total team effort. The way AC shot the ball … in an overall not-great shooting night, I’m proud of our kids. We stepped up. I am really proud of our ladies’ composure; we kept it close in the first half with Fortuna in foul trouble.”
“I think a big thing for us has been just staying consistent and playing good,” Contreras said. “Whenever we have a bad night, we just try to pick it up after that.”
In the final game of the day Wednesday, 12th-seeded Eastern Arizona College, which beat Cochise College in double overtime for the region championship, was upset in 72-66 by 21st seed North Dakota School of Science of Wahpeton.
