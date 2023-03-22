FORT HUACHUCA − With the season winding down and spots for nationals on the verge of being filled, the Cochise College women’s rodeo team appears to be coming together at the right time.
The Apaches women put together two days of impressive performances Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, winning the intercollegiate rodeo at Wren Arena on Fort Huachuca and sponsored by Cochise College, the Sierra Vista Riding Club and FMWR.
The Cochise women beat New Mexico State University and Central Arizona College, which were second and third respectively. The Cochise men placed fifth behind NMSU and Navajo Technical University of Crownpoint, New Mexico, CAC and Mesalands Community College of Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Saturday’s rodeo featured all the contestants while Sunday had just the top 10 compete. The Apaches had seven members place high enough on Saturday to compete on Sunday.
Cochise College’s Molly Rotenberger was the women’s all-around winner.
“Ladies gained some ground on the second-place team, CAC, so we are happy with that and the win,” said Cochise coach Lynn Smith. “We still left some things on the table, which we have been doing with this younger team this spring. If we can have it all come together, they’ll be a tough team.
“Laynee Gregersen has been solid in the goat tying this year, which is great to see. When things haven’t been perfect in her runs, she’s developed the maturity to finish and still get into the points. I’m very pleased with that from her. Molly can be wicked fast in the goats. (She) just had a hiccup with her goat not staying tied (Sunday), but she’s always going to be a threat in that event.
“Girls roped better as a whole this weekend, although it didn’t really show in points. But it’s coming. Molly’s barrel horse making those runs is a pleasant surprise and it’s good to be taking home some points in that event.
“Very happy for Gavin’s (Hershberger’s) team roping win. He had a little dry spell which is uncommon for him and how well he ropes. If he can get into the top three and to the CNFR (College National Finals Rodeo), he’ll do well there with his horsepower, family’s experience there and how well he can rope steers.”
According to Smith, Rotenberger finished second in the average of the barrel racing after winning Sunday’s go-round with a time of 18.02 seconds and placing sixth on Saturday with an 18.32.
She tied for third on Saturday in the breakaway roping with a time of three seconds and recorded a no-time on Sunday. In the goat tying, Rotenberger was third on Saturday with a time of 7.5 seconds and had a no-time on Sunday when her goat did not stay tied.
Taylar Smith placed second in the average of the goat tying after placing fourth on Saturday with a time of 8.0 seconds and second on Sunday with an 8.1.
Laynee Gregersen finished third in the average in the goat tying following a second-place performance on Saturday with a time of 7.1 and third on Sunday with a 9.1.
Hershberger was the lone Apache male to compete Sunday. He and team roping partner Wade Hatch of New Mexico State University placed first in the average after winning Sunday’s short go-round with a time of 13.8 seconds and placing ninth on Saturday with a 13.5.
Macie Fowlie placed ninth on Saturday in the goats and had a no-time on Sunday.
It was also first rodeo for Jeff Falkner, Cochise College’s new athletic director, who found humor in the phrase “this isn’t my first rodeo” when for him, it was his first.
“I was really impressed with all the competitors from the various different schools,” Falkner said. “Everybody here at Fort Huachuca put on a great rodeo. I couldn’t be happier with it.”
Falkner said of all the events he watched, he found barrel racing the most fascinating.
“It was neat to cheer for them as they came around that third barrel and headed for home, I thought it was exciting,” he said. “It was everything I hoped it would be.”
Falkner also closely watched the goat tying knowing the Apaches’ history of success in that event.
“You could see why they’re so good (in that event),” he said.
Prior to being hired at Cochise College, Falkner did some research on the athletic programs. He was aware of the rich rodeo history at Cochise and the success of its coaches. He was also aware that the last two national champion goat tyers had come from Cochise College.
“Our student athletes are so good at that event, it was fun to cheer them on,” he said. “I told the interview committee when I was interviewing that I had never worked with rodeo but I was certainly looking forward to it. It’s lived up to (my expectations) so far.”
Falker took part in the opening ceremonies Sunday with Fort Huachuca Commander Col. John Ives and spoke briefly to those in attendance.
“That was very nerve-wracking,” he said. “I think like most of us, public speaking isn’t my favorite thing to do, especially being a new guy, in a new environment. It was interesting. I kind of stuttered at first but once I got going it was alright. It was great. Everyone has been so friendly. It was a blast rooting for all the different competitors.”
Cochise has two rodeos remaining in the regular season. The April 1 rodeo will take place in Payson and will be followed by the April 22 rodeo at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.
The region champions and CNFR qualifiers will be announced after the NMSU rodeo.
