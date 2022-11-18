The Cochise College women’s basketball team won three straight games at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher Nov. 10-12, extending its winning streak to four in a row.

Cochise knocked off the Snow College Badgers of Ephraim, Utah, 59-50 on Nov. 10. The Apaches then beat Eastern Wyoming College of Torrington 82-57 before ripping Community Christian College of Redlands, California, 72-39.

