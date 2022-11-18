The Cochise College women’s basketball team won three straight games at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher Nov. 10-12, extending its winning streak to four in a row.
Cochise knocked off the Snow College Badgers of Ephraim, Utah, 59-50 on Nov. 10. The Apaches then beat Eastern Wyoming College of Torrington 82-57 before ripping Community Christian College of Redlands, California, 72-39.
Against Snow College, Cochise jumped to a 17-6 first quarter lead and led 31-22 at the half. In the second half each team scored 28 points.
Chana Paxixe led Cochise with 10 points; Maeva Ngnawo had with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
In the win over Eastern Wyoming, Cochise trailed 24-22 at the end of the first quarter but outscored its opponents 19-12 in the second quarter for a 41-36 lead at the half.
The Apaches used a 27-7 third quarter run to take a comfortable 68-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
Paxixe and Alayna Contreras each scored 17 points to lead the Apaches. Contreras reportedly is coming off of an injury that kept her off of the court the entire 2021 season.
Deja Jones followed with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.
The game with Community Christian College was all Cochise as the Apaches took a 23-2 first quarter lead and led 41-14 at the half.
Cochise was led by Ngnawo’s 16 points and 13 rebounds. Contreras contributed 11 points, and Tatjana Tatar came off of the bench to put up eight points and was 4-5 from the free-throw line.
Cochise has its home opener Tuesday, Nov. 22, hosting Scottsdale Community College in a Arizona Community College Athletic Conference opener.
Fans planning on attending Cochise games this year are reminded the Cochise men will play the first game this season at 5:30 p.m. and the women will follow at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission charge to Cochise College home games.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.