Cochise women's soccer falls to Phoenix College

By Bruce Whetten
bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com

Sep 19, 2021

SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College's women's soccer team dropped its rescheduled match with Phoenix College 5-1 Thursday at Cyr Complex in Sierra Vista.

Phoenix scored four first-half goals. Another goal 2½ minutes into the second half increased the Bears' lead to 5-0.

Fifteen minutes later Maria Azarias scored for Cochise off a Jenally Barco assist.

Phoenix College outshot Cochise 19-4.

Cochise goalie Victoria Maxwell had 14 saves.

Cochise (4-2) was at Yavapai College in Prescott Saturday and is scheduled to meet Scottsdale Community College Tuesday, Sept. 21, for a 7 p.m. match at Cyr Complex in Sierra Vista.
