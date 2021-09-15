If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — The Cochise College women’s soccer team won its fourth straight match Saturday and remains unbeaten after pulling off a thrilling 2-1 win over the Chandler-Gilbert Coyotes on the Douglas campus.
Cochise got its first goal of the match 20 seconds into the contest when Ivana Siles scored off a Maria Azarias assist. The Apaches scored the game-winning goal with three seconds remaining on the clock when Azarias — off a feed from Amberlee Alvarez — nailed a shot from 25 yards out, breaking the 1-1 tie and giving Cochise the win.
The Apaches outshot Chandler-Gilbert 11-6.
“It was a great day for soccer, and I was very happy to be able to honor and remember the events of 9/11,” said Apaches coach Bobby Peters. “I talked to Kevin (Chavez) at Chandler-Gilbert and Guy (Meyer, the athletic director at Cochise College). We thought taking a moment of silence was the best thing to do. So, (the) pregame was very special to me. Kevin and I both remarked we come from families that are in the armed forces and are frontline responders. It was very important to us.”
Peters said his team had a lot of opportunities during the match, but could not get past the keeper.
“We thought for sure we had two other goals, but they were ruled to be not fully in,” he said. “We also missed a penalty kick. Overall, I would say we executed fantastically in the first 30 seconds of the match and the final 30 seconds of the match.
“We played outside our system for a large majority of the game. We became individualistic for a long time. The telling part of the match was that we didn’t play our best game, but still found a way to win. That is a great thing to see from the ladies.
“Every game we play won’t be the storybook result. Some games we will need to be gritty, and just find a way to win the match. Great finish in the closing seconds of the game.”
Cochise, 4-0, has two road matches this week; at Mesa on Tuesday before heading to Yavapai in Prescott on Saturday.
The Apaches will be back in Sierra Vista Sept. 21, taking on Scottsdale Community College at 7 p.m. at Cyr Complex.
Phoenix College match reschedule
d for Thursday
Cochise College AD Guy Meyer announced Tuesday that the match with Phoenix College that was postponed by lightning Sept. 7 has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Cyr Complex in Sierra Vista.
