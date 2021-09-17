If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MESA — After winning their first four matches of the season, the Cochise College women’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday, falling 3-2 to the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds.
All five goals were scored in the first half.
The Apaches struck first as Kayla Renaud scored an unassisted goal and Jenally Barco scored off a Sofia Gallegos assist for a 2-0 lead.
Mesa then scored three straight goals, taking a 3-2 lead at the half.
The second half was a defensive battle as both teams had their scoring attempts thwarted by the opposing team.“We had two one-on-ones with the keeper in the final moments but missed the target,” Cochise coach Bobby Peters said.
Mesa had a 9-7 edge in shots on goal. Cochise goalie Victoria Maxwell had five saves in the 90 minutes she was in the box.
After the loss Peters said Mesa is a very solid team that is going to surprise.
“We had a couple defensive mistakes,” he said. “Mesa can score goals if you give them opportunities. We had very good possession, but they are a north, south team that will punish you if you don’t stay mentally focused.
“We had lapses that cost us. They definitely deserved the victory. They are a solid squad. We will take the loss and work on what it showed us needs to be fixed. We just needed better execution.”
Cochise, 4-1, hosted Phoenix College Thursday night in Sierra Vista is a match that was rescheduled after being postponed by lightning Sept. 7. Match results were not available at press time.
